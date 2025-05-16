Two teenagers were arrested for allegedly committing a string of burglaries last month in Long Beach, police said Friday.

The suspects, 12 and 13-year-old boys, are believed to be part of a group of six teens, who smashed the glass doors and windows of at several businesses across Long Beach. At least in two of the incidents, they used a stolen car to get around, police said.

One of the incidents occurred at Sweet Jill’s Bakery on East 2nd street at 5:30 a.m. with the group being seen on surveillance video, shattering the front glass door to enter the business to steal food and cash registers.

Other break-ins happened between April 6 and 26 at a nail salon on Paramount Boulevard, a pizza restaurant on Atlantic Avenue, a burger eatery on Pacific Coast Highway and a tobacco shop on East 2nd Street.

After poring over surveillance footage and additional evidence, detectives were able to locate two of the suspects this week.

The 13-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Monday from his Long Beach home on the charges of commercial burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony vandalism.

The 12-year-old burglary suspect turned himself in after detectives searched a search warrant at his home in Long Beach.

Despite having been booked on felony charges, they were both released due to their age.

“These arrests should serve as a reminder that if you choose to engage in criminal activity in our city, you will be held accountable,” Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish said.

Police did not say whether they have identified four other suspects.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will consider filing charges for the teens.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Burglary Detail at LBPDBurglary@longbeach.gov or 562.570.7351.