2 people exonerated for 2007 East Hollywood murder

Charlotte Pleytez and Lombardo Palacio spent more than 17 years in prison.

By Helen Jeong

A woman and a man were exonerated after they were wrongfully convicted of an East Hollywood murder in 2007, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. 

Charlotte Pleytez and Lombardo Palacios were released after serving more than 17 years in prison for the murder they did not commit, the DA’s Office said.

Pleytez will share her thoughts via her attorney at a news conference Tuesday at 3 p.m. 

Pleytez and Palacios were sentenced to 50 years to life in prison after they were convicted of murdering Hector Flores and shooting and injuring his fiancee.

