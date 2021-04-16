2 People Found Stabbed at Garden Grove Home, Person Arrested

A man and a woman were stabbed at a home in Garden Grove early Friday morning, and a third person located at the property was taken into custody.

Officers with the Garden Grove Police Department responded to the 12400 block of Jerome Avenue at about 2:10 a.m. for a report of a stabbing, authorities said.

The officers found two victims in the front yard of the home suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds to their back and arms, according to police. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Garden Grove police say that a second man was located at the front of the home suffering from injuries to his head stemming from being hit with a baseball bat. He was treated at the scene and later arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police added.

No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.