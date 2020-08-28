2 People in Minivan Injured in Vehicle-to-Vehicle Shooting

Two people in a minivan were wounded in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Hollywood Friday morning.

The shooting occurred about 3:22 a.m. when someone in another vehicle approached the minivan and opened fire, striking two people inside. The victims drove to the area of Cahuenga and Hollywood boulevards, where they were located by officers, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The exact location of the shooting was not disclosed.

The victims were taken to a hospital with stable vital signs, the department said.

A description of the shooter or suspect vehicle and a motive for the shooting were not immediately available.