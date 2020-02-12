VAN NUYS

2 People Injured After Van Nuys Police Chase Ends in Crash

By Jamie Bankson

NBCLA

A police pursuit ended in a crash in Van Nuys on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A police pursuit ended when a felony suspect crashed into a second car, injuring two people Wednesday, Los Angeles police said.

The pursuit took place around 8 p.m., according to police, and a white car involved in the chase could be seen on a lawn near the intersection of Hatteras Street and Halbrent Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

Half a block away, a white jeep appeared to be significantly damaged.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Dodgers 1 hour ago

Red Sox to Send Dodgers $48M in 18 Installments Over 3 Years

Santa Anita 2 hours ago

Another Horse Euthanized at Santa Anita Following Training Injury

The suspect was wanted for a felony, though it was unclear what the felony was, according to the LAPD.

The pursuit suspect was not captured and a search was ongoing as of 8:22 p.m., police said.

This article tagged under:

VAN NUYS
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us