2 People Injured After Van Nuys Police Chase Ends in Crash

A police pursuit ended when a felony suspect crashed into a second car, injuring two people Wednesday, Los Angeles police said.

The pursuit took place around 8 p.m., according to police, and a white car involved in the chase could be seen on a lawn near the intersection of Hatteras Street and Halbrent Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

Half a block away, a white jeep appeared to be significantly damaged.

The suspect was wanted for a felony, though it was unclear what the felony was, according to the LAPD.

The pursuit suspect was not captured and a search was ongoing as of 8:22 p.m., police said.