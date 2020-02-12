2 People Injured After Van Nuys Police Chase Ends in Crash

A police pursuit ended when a felony suspect crashed into a second car, injuring two people Wednesday, Los Angeles police said.
The pursuit took place around 8 p.m., according to police, and a white car involved in the chase could be seen on a lawn near the intersection of Hatteras Street and Halbrent Avenue around 8:15 p.m.
Half a block away, a white jeep appeared to be significantly damaged.
The suspect was wanted for a felony, though it was unclear what the felony was, according to the LAPD.
The pursuit suspect was not captured and a search was ongoing as of 8:22 p.m., police said.