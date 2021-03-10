Lake View Terrace

2 People Killed in Violent Head-On Crash in Lake View Terrace

Two people were killed and three others critically injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Lake View Terrace.

Firefighters responded about 12:25 a.m. to the 11200 block of North Wheatland Avenue, near Foothill Boulevard, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Two people died at the scene and three others were taken to a hospital in critical condition, Humphrey said.

Details of what led to the crash were not immediately available.

