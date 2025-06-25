2 sea lion pups released at Hermosa Beach after month-long treatment

After spending a month under the care of a Los Angeles rescue group, two sea lion pups were released to the sound of cheers Tuesday morning in Hermosa Beach.

The one-year-old pups, “Wren” and “Hue,” were treated for infectious wounds and shark bites by the Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles, a rehabilitation center for marine mammals along the LA County coast.

The pups’ release comes a few weeks after a toxic algae bloom affected over 550 sea lions and dolphins, according to the nonprofit. The bloom, which started in February and lasted 14 weeks, was the worst on record in Southern California, the group said.

“This is a public safety, a public health issue, an animal welfare issue. And it’s the direct result of our behaviors,” said Marine Mammal Care Center CEO John Warner.

Though the two sea lions released Tuesday were not affected by the algae blooms, the rescue organization has cared for more than 500 animals during the first several months of the year, but its annual budget only accommodates the care of 300 animals, the organization said earlier in June.

“These two animals represent sort of the patients that we normally see when there's not a mass stranding event like we experienced over the last few months,” Warner said.

Wren, a male California sea lion pup, was rescued on May 16 in El Segundo. He was treated for a wound on his jaw and an abscess. After little over a month of treatment with antibiotics for swelling in his jaw, Wren was released, doubling in weight.

Hue, a female pup who arrived at the nonprofit’s hospital on May 20, suffered from jagged bite wounds on both sides of her chest, which are typically attributed to sharks, Warner said. Hue was ready to be released after a month in care, with her wounds cleaned and improved.

Both sea lions were called in through the group’s hotline by community members who found them lying on the beach, Warner said.

Once the two pups were released from their shared crate, Wren led the way, with Hue darting down the beach and into the ocean behind him. The two porpoised as they adjusted back to the waves.

Upon release, each animal is tracked with an orange flipper tag instead of satellite tagging. They likely head toward the Channel Islands, he said.

“It's very rewarding to see that the second chance that they've been given is utilized to its fullest by these animals,” Warner said.

The Marine Mammal Care Center released the pups from Hermosa Beach Pier, which Warner said has a “hugely supportive community” as the city has provided $35,000 annually to the group since 2023, according to Mayor Rob Saemann.

“From where we stand here on Hermosa Beach, it's easy to see that Hermosa has a deep connection to the coast. Protecting our oceans and the wildlife that call it home is a shared responsibility,” Saemann said.