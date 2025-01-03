Pasadena

2 teen hikers rescued from embankment in Pasadena

Fire officials said the girl was unconscious when they arrived on scene, but the boy was not hurt.

By Staff Reports

Two teenagers who were hiking on the Devil's Gate dam trail had to be rescued after they got stuck 100 feet down an embankment.

The teens were rescued off the 210 Freeway near Linda Vista Avenue at around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Fire officials said the girl was unconscious when they arrived on scene, but the boy was not hurt.

She was taken to the hospital, and firefighters say she may have been under the influence.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Pasadena
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us