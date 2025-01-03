2 teen hikers rescued from embankment in Pasadena

Two teenagers who were hiking on the Devil's Gate dam trail had to be rescued after they got stuck 100 feet down an embankment.

The teens were rescued off the 210 Freeway near Linda Vista Avenue at around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.

Fire officials said the girl was unconscious when they arrived on scene, but the boy was not hurt.

She was taken to the hospital, and firefighters say she may have been under the influence.