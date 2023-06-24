Diamond Bar

2 women shot dead in Diamond Bar home care facility for elderly

Neighbors said the home housed six elderly people, as well as some workers

By Christian Cazares and Luis Zaragoza

An investigator stands behind crime scene tape and between two vans in front of a home.
NBC4

A person of interest was detained in connection to the deadly shooting of two women in Diamond Bar Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at a home near the intersection of Sapphire Canyon and Highland Valley Road just after 8 a.m. The property also serves as a home care nursing facility called “Happy Home Care for Elderly.”

Neighbors said they were shocked to see the crime scene outside their doors. Ivonne Trypucko, who manages the homeowner’s association, was taken back by the investigation.

“That is absolutely just heart-wrenching for me. I can’t believe that. I just can’t. The home, the owners, have had issues with the city in the past because they were running Airbnbs about 2019 ... The neighbors here had it with that, and I guess they quickly turned it around into the home health care,” Trypucko said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Neighbors said the home housed six elderly people, as well as some workers. Police did not immediately say who the victims were.

Someone at Happy Home told NBC4 the property where the shooting occurred is part of their company, but they also did not say whether the victims were staff or residents.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Diamond Bar
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us