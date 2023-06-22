2-year-old boy and father reported missing in Palmdale

A 2-year-old boy and his father were reported missing Thursday in the Palmdale area north of Los Angeles.

King Josiah Johnson and his father were last seen at around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 39000 block of 180th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Authorities asked for help Thursday in finding the pair.

King is Black, 3 feet tall, weighs 27 pounds, has brown curly hair, brown eyes and has a scar near his belly button. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

King's father, Stacy Deral Seymore, 55, is possibly driving a dark blue Dodge Ram truck with work equipment in the back and a broken window.

"There is concern for Mr. Seymore's well-being," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Anyone who has seen King or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Lancaster Sheriff Station at 661-948-8466. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or information sent to lacrimestoppers.org.