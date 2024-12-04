Rancho Cucamonga

2-year-old boy fatally shot in Rancho Cucamonga parking lot

Deputies said the toddler's 7-year-old brother found a gun in the truck's glovebox.

By Karla Rendon

FILE of sirens on a San Diego County Sheriff's Department vehicle.
NBC 7

An investigation is underway after a toddler was shot and killed in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Monday at a parking lot in a shopping plaza located at 8250 Day Creek Blvd. There, deputies found a 2-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The toddler was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

As the investigation unfolded, deputies said the boy and his 7-year-old brother when inside a truck when the older child found a gun in the glovebox. SBSD said the discovery resulted in the shooting.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The name of the deceased was not disclosed.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact SBSD’s Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

This article tagged under:

Rancho Cucamonga
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us