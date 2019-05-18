20-Year-Old Stabbing Suspect Shot and Killed by Police in Garden Grove

A woman says her cousin stabbed her multiple times before police arrived and shot and killed him. Rick Montanez reports for NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on May 18, 2019. (Published 40 minutes ago)

A 20-year-old man, allegedly armed with a knife and who allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old woman, was shot several times and killed by officers in Garden Grove early Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred in the 12100 block of Wilken Way at 1:59 a.m., the Garden Grove Police Department said.

The 20-year-old suspect was identified as Andrew Giovanni Meza of Garden Grove by the GGPD. The 18-year-old victim's name was being withheld, but police said she had been taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition.

Officers arriving at the scene were advised that the suspect was suicidal, armed with a knife and had just killed someone, police said. As officers approached the home, they opened fire on the suspect, the GGPD said. Police said a knife was recovered.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office is leading the investigation, with the assistance of the Garden Grove Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit, into the incident, the GGPD said.