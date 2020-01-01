Lake Forest

20-Year-Old Dies From Gunshot Wound in Lake Forest

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

By City News Service

NBCLA

Sheriff's deputies Wednesday found a man, approximately 20 years old, fatally wounded in an alley in Lake Forest.

Deputies dispatched about 1:25 a.m. to a residential area near Second Street and Village Drive regarding a man bleeding in an alley found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and not breathing, the Orange County Sheriff's Department reported.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 714-647-7000 or Orange Count Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

