200+ Artists to Join Venerable Venice Art Walk

Artist Heather Hansen is pictured at a past Venice Family Clinic's Annual Art Walk and Auctions. Join the 2019 event at Google Los Angeles on Sunday, May 19.

What to Know Sunday, May 19

Noon to 6 p.m.

$40 Studio Tour ticket

You don't need to waste the energy of cocking an eyebrow, or tilting your head, or looking doubtful at what we're about to say: Los Angeles is a veritable garden of amazing art walks, from the two-gallery hop-arounds to the huge-of-scale happenings that raise funds for a cause while also highlighting the work of hundreds of artists.

The Venice Art Walk is very much a major playor in that second category, but, moreover, it has had four impressive decades to serve as an inspiration to other starting-up art walks, especially those events that want to do some good.

And the good done by the Venice Art Walk? It raises money for the important work of the Venice Family Clinic, while also giving over 200 artists a chance to display their work for the thousands of people who attend the art walk.

Good, good, good all around, and also good for those who attend, of course, for it is an event rich with creativity, imagination, communitiy spirit, and joy.

Oh yes, and food trucks, too, and live music, pop-up workshops, and an Interactive Art Bus, a Family Fun Zone, and a zone for brews and vinos, and a Barking Lot, too.

All of this good, good, goodness is blooming on Sunday, May 19, at Google Los Angeles, and a Studio Tour ticket is $45.

There's a free parking and shuttle option, and valet for $15, so bone up on all the to-knows before heading over for this six-hour look-around-ganza of heart-gladdening proportions.

Just can't wait for May 19 to get your art-loving spirit lifted? Take a look now at the creative genius of the 2019 signature artist, Laura Owens.

