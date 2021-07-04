200-Acre Brush Fire Near 5 Freeway in Gorman Prompts Evacuations

A fast-moving brush fire, fanned by gusty winds, scorched an estimated 200 acres of grass Sunday near the Golden State (5) Freeway in Gorman and forced evacuations near a recreational vehicle park.

The blaze, which ignited near the southbound 5 Freeway at Gorman Road, was reported at 1:34 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire department requested fixed-wing aircraft to help battle the growing fire. A second alarm was declared and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department advised people to stay away from the area.

Sheriff's officials were evacuating people south of the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area in Gorman.

