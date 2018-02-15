Home Depot will hire 2,000 associates in the Los Angeles area. This image shows a Home Depot store in Upland, California, Thursday, Feb.15, 2018.

It’s almost that time of year again: spring cleaning. Home owners will be looking to spruce up their front lawns, throw out dusty old rugs, and maybe finally start that vegetable garden in their backyard.

That means business for Home Depot, the world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer, and opportunities for thousands of job seekers.

In preparation for its busiest selling season, Home Depot announced that they are hiring 2,000 associates in the Los Angeles area and 80,000 nationwide. Home Depot is also looking to hire about 900 employees in the San Diego area.

They are now accepting applications.

The company is looking to fill a variety of positions from sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment. Both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in its stores and distribution facilities are available.

Interested applicants can apply online or text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 and receive a link to apply hourly positions their area. Positions vary by location.

