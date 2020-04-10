200,000 Diapers to Be Given Out Saturday at Grab-and-Go

Some 200,000 diapers will be given out Saturday at a grab-and-go in Koreatown for families in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Los Angeles City Council President emeritus Herb J. Wesson Jr. partnered with the Good Plus Foundation to make the drive possible.
There is a limited amount of diapers and sizes available. The grab-and-go will be held Saturday, April 11, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.. Priority will be given to residents of the 10th Council District, but families from outside the council jurisdiction can still apply.
To qualify for the giveaway, families must sign-up online at herbwesson.com/diapers. Walk-ups are not permitted.
The 10th council district includes the following Los Angeles Neighborhoods:
- Baldwin Hills
- Crenshaw District
- County Club Park
- Gramercy Place
- Harvard Heights
- Jefferson Park
- Koreatown
- Lafayette Square
- Leimert Park
- Little Bangladesh
- Mid-City
- St. Elmo Village
- Wellington Square
- West Adams
Families can pick-up the supplies at the office of Wesson Jr. in Koreatown.