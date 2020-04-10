200,000 Diapers to Be Given Out Saturday at Grab-and-Go

Some 200,000 diapers will be given out Saturday at a grab-and-go in Koreatown for families in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles City Council President emeritus Herb J. Wesson Jr. partnered with the Good Plus Foundation to make the drive possible.

There is a limited amount of diapers and sizes available. The grab-and-go will be held Saturday, April 11, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.. Priority will be given to residents of the 10th Council District, but families from outside the council jurisdiction can still apply.

To qualify for the giveaway, families must sign-up online at herbwesson.com/diapers. Walk-ups are not permitted.

The 10th council district includes the following Los Angeles Neighborhoods:

Baldwin Hills

Crenshaw District

County Club Park

Gramercy Place

Harvard Heights

Jefferson Park

Koreatown

Lafayette Square

Leimert Park

Little Bangladesh

Mid-City

St. Elmo Village

Wellington Square

West Adams

Families can pick-up the supplies at the office of Wesson Jr. in Koreatown.