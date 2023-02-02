LeBron James’ inevitable trajectory to becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is setting the stage for sky-high ticket prices.

James is just 89 points away from shattering Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387.

Nothing is guaranteed. But if James continues dropping 30.2 points per game – his average this season – he’ll be on track to break Abdul-Jabbar’s mark when the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Kansas City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

There are still plenty of tickets available in the low hundreds as of this writing. But courtside, the price for a pair of corner seats near the purple and gold hardwood are steeper. Way, way steeper.

The listing on the Ticketmaster website, labeled as verified resale tickets, has the two seats priced at $200,000. Then there’s the added $46,000 service fee and $2.95 for order processing.

Forget buyer’s remorse. Once you've purchased the tickets, there’s no going back. "All Sales Final — No refunds or Exchanges," the website says at checkout.

Is a quarter million dollars worth the price of admission to witness King James, maybe, possibly, make history? There’s the very real possibility that he could instead break the record before or after Tuesday night’s game.

The Lakers play the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis Thursday and the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans Saturday. He'd need to score a combined 89 points in these two games.

If he comes shy of 89 points by Tuesday night vs. the Thunder, James has another shot at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.