BOOM! Fireworks Busts Across the Golden State

Fourth of July is quickly approaching, which means police from across California are cracking down on people trying to sell or smuggle illegal fireworks.
Though setting off a big boom may be viewed as the proper way to show your patriotic side, illegal fireworks can be extremely dangerous and result in $1,000 to $5,000 in fines, and up to one year in prison.
Not satisfied with "safe and sane" fireworks? Click hereto find out where you can view a legal and dazzling firework show.
See some of California's recent fireworks seizures below.