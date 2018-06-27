 BOOM! Fireworks Busts Across the Golden State - NBC Southern California
BOOM! Fireworks Busts Across the Golden State

By Hannah Preston

2 hours ago

Fourth of July is quickly approaching, which means police from across California are cracking down on people trying to sell or smuggle illegal fireworks.

Though setting off a big boom may be viewed as the proper way to show your patriotic side, illegal fireworks can be extremely dangerous and result in $1,000 to $5,000 in fines, and up to one year in prison.

Not satisfied with "safe and sane" fireworks? Click hereto find out where you can view a legal and dazzling firework show.

See some of California's recent fireworks seizures below.
