2018 LA Auto Show 101: Hours, Tickets, Automaker Locations

The 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show is Nov. 30 through Dec. 9 at the Convention Center

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published Nov 26, 2018 at 12:45 PM | Updated 3 hours ago

    A Lamborghini in the background behind a wheel at the LA Auto Show Wednesday Nov. 16, 2016.

    The 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show offers a look at the latest in automotive design and technology at the LA Convention Center.

    The event includes World and North American debuts, meaning Southern Californians can be among the first to see what automakers have to offer and where the industry is headed. 

    The event also features an entire showroom full of aftermarket tuner products and customized cars

    Representatives from each carmaker will be in the Convention Center halls to answer your questions, whether you're in the market for a new car or just looking. Visitors also can test drive new models from a range of automakers outside the Convention Center. 

    Interactive experience include the Amazon Gaming Lounge, where "The Grand Tour" episodic racing game based on the Amazon Prime series will be on display.

    Below, what you need to know to enjoy the show.

    Location
    Los Angeles Convention Center
    1201 S. Figueroa Street
    Los Angeles, CA 90015

    Show Hours

     

    • Friday, Nov. 30 - Sunday, Dec. 2: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Monday, Dec. 3 - Thursday, Dec. 6: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Friday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 8: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Sunday, Dec. 9: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

     

    When to Go

     Weekdays and early mornings are least crowded. Weekends get busy on the convention floor. Click here for ticket information and prices.

    How to Get Around
    Use this list of exhibitors and their locations in the convention center to find out where everything is at the show.

    Where to Park
    On-site parking is available at South and West Halls. The South Hall parking entrance is off Venice Boulevard, west of Figueroa Street. The West Hall parking entrance is on LA Live Way, north of Pico. 

      For more information on the show click here

