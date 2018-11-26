2018 LA Auto Show 101: Hours, Tickets, Automaker Locations

A Lamborghini in the background behind a wheel at the LA Auto Show Wednesday Nov. 16, 2016.

The 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show offers a look at the latest in automotive design and technology at the LA Convention Center.

The event includes World and North American debuts, meaning Southern Californians can be among the first to see what automakers have to offer and where the industry is headed.

The event also features an entire showroom full of aftermarket tuner products and customized cars.

Representatives from each carmaker will be in the Convention Center halls to answer your questions, whether you're in the market for a new car or just looking. Visitors also can test drive new models from a range of automakers outside the Convention Center.

Interactive experience include the Amazon Gaming Lounge, where "The Grand Tour" episodic racing game based on the Amazon Prime series will be on display.

Below, what you need to know to enjoy the show.

Location

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 S. Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Show Hours

Friday, Nov. 30 - Sunday, Dec. 2: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 3 - Thursday, Dec. 6: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 8: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

When to Go

Weekdays and early mornings are least crowded. Weekends get busy on the convention floor. Click here for ticket information and prices.

How to Get Around

Use this list of exhibitors and their locations in the convention center to find out where everything is at the show.

Where to Park

On-site parking is available at South and West Halls. The South Hall parking entrance is off Venice Boulevard, west of Figueroa Street. The West Hall parking entrance is on LA Live Way, north of Pico.

For more information on the show click here