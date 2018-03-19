 See the 2018 Los Angeles Marathon in Photos - NBC Southern California
See the 2018 Los Angeles Marathon in Photos

By Jonathan Lloyd

2 hours ago

More than 24,000 runners participated in the Los Angeles Marathon. Scroll down for photos from along the route, which extended from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica Sunday March 18, 2018.
