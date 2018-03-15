Map: See Street Closures for the 2018 LA Marathon

The Los Angeles Marathon is coming up on Sunday, forcing street closures across a swath of the city to accommodate the stadium-to-the-sea route.

The 26.2-mile race is called "from the stadium to the sea" because it extends from Dodger Stadium to near the Santa Monica Pier, ending at the intersection of Ocean and California avenues.

The marathon runners cross several areas of Los Angeles County including West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and pass through tourist and historic points of the city such as Chinatown, Los Angeles City Hall, Dolby Theater, part of Route 66 and Rodeo Drive.

The closing of the streets will begin at midnight. Roads will reopen between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Drivers are advised to avoid downtown Los Angeles. Metro service also can help avoid traffic headaches.