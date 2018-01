Happy New Year!

Excited parade attendees camped out overnight to get the perfect spot to view the 2018 Rose Parade, where dozens of innovative floats were set to cruise along Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena.

The 129th Rose Parade was set to kick off with chilly temperatures before clearing to sunny skies.

The parade comes ahead of the Rose Bowl where Oklahoma and Georgia will meet in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

Check out photos of the festivities.