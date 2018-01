Southern California will be well represented when the 2018 Winter Olympics begin in February. Snowboarders Shaun White and Chloe Kim, speedskater J.R. Celski and figure skaters Nathan Chen and Karen Chen are just some of the Team USA members with ties to Southern California who will compete in PyeongChang.



Below, a look at Olympians with ties to Southern California. Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics, beginning Feb. 8.