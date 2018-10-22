The Boston Red Sox are the favorites to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series according to Bovada.

The Dodgers are the underdogs again.

According to online sports gambling website Bovada, the Boston Red Sox are the betting favorites to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series.

Bovada has the Red Sox at -130, meaning you would have to wager $130 to win $100.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are listed at even money, meaning if you wagered $100, you would win $100.

The odds should come as no surprise to baseball aficionados as the Red Sox were easily the best team in baseball throughout the season, winning an astonishing 108 games.

Not only did they defeat their rivals, the New York Yankees (who also won over 100 games), in the ALDS, they dispatched of the reigning World Series Champion Houston Astros in just five games in the ALCS, sweeping the three games on the road in the process.

Before the postseason began, oddsmakers had the Astros as heavy favorite to win the World Series and a lot of people believed that Houston was the best overall team in the postseaon.

For the Dodgers, the role of dark horse is an unfamiliar one as they were the favorites to return to the World Series before the season began, and in each of their first two postseason series.

If the oddsmakers are correct, it would mean the Dodgers would become the first team to lose back-to-back World Series since the Texas Rangers did it in 2010 and 2011.

Ironically, the Dodgers were also heavy underdogs the last time they won the title in 1988, when they defeated the 104-win Oakland Athletics in five games, thirty years ago this month.