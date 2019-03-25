Exhaustion and Elation: The 2019 LA Marathon in Photos - NBC Southern California
Exhaustion and Elation: The 2019 LA Marathon in Photos

By Jonathan Lloyd

5 hours ago

In the closest men's race in the event's history, Elisha Barno passed fellow Kenyan John Korir in the final 200 yards to win the 34th annual Los Angeles Marathon. It was just one of many memorable moments for participants, who took on the stadium-to-the-sea challenge.

Barno completed the 26.2-mile course from Dodger Stadium to near the Santa Monica Pier in 2 hours, 11 minutes, 45.54 seconds. Korir was second in 2:11:52.29. Juan Luis Barrios of Mexico was third in 2:11:59.45. Askale Merachi was the women's winner in 2:24:11.83, breaking the previous course record of 2:25:38 set by Edna Kiplagat of Kenya in 2010.

