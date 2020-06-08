2020 Census Count Continues Amidst Pandemic, Adjusts Operations

The U.S. Census Bureau will resume hand-delivering questionnaires to select households in Los Angeles and Riverside counties this week, having previously suspended all field work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bureau, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, will begin dropping off 2020 Census packets at front doors in Los Angeles and Riverside County, focusing on areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their physical address.

Census workers began delivering materials on March 15 but suspended all fieldwork on March 18 due to COVID-19 protective stay at home orders.

The operation will be contactless. Field staffers have been trained to observe social distancing protocols and will wear official government- provided personal protective equipment for their own safety as well as the safety of the public.

Census invitations and paper questionnaires will be dropped at the front doors of roughly 5.1 million statewide households, including 25,001 households within Los Angeles County and 8,093 households in Riverside.

Officials said the operation is crucial to ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities, which helps guide public and private sector spending.

People are encouraged to respond to the 2020 Census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet. People can respond online, by phone or by using the paper form.