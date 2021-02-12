2020 Election Report Card Shows No Rampant Fraud

The General Election in November saw the highest turnout of registered voters statewide in decades despite a deadly pandemic, thanks in part to all registered voters in California getting a vote by mail ballot and allowing voters to cure their ballots to correct any issues, like forgetting a signature.

The California Secretary of State’s office reports 99.4% of vote by mail ballots, more than 15-million in California were counted. Data analyzed by the I-Team found 86,401 vote by mail ballots were challenged or fewer than one percent of all vote by mail ballots cast.

Legislation is now being proposed to make voting changes created during the pandemic permanent, including the proposal to make universal vote by mail the standard for all of our elections moving forward statewide.

Orange County, which went all vote by mail in 2020, is sending out ballots for a special election in March and so is Los Angeles County.

Download our mobile app for iOS and Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A spokesperson for the LA County Registrar Recorder’s office says Covid-19 pushed them to accelerate changes that were a year away. Mail-in ballots will go out to all registered voters from now on, starting next month, with several special elections scheduled.

For more information about upcoming Special Elections in March in Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside Counties click here: https://lavote.net/ https://www.ocvote.com/voting https://www.voteinfo.net/