Here's the Lineup for the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

The lineup for the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is here.

Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West will headline this year's event, scheduled for two weekends in April.

The 20-year-old Eilish will become the youngest artist to headline the festival in its 23-year history when she performs on its second day, April 16. Eilish recently won a Golden Globe Award with Finneas for Best Original Song, "No Time to Die,'' for the latest James Bond movie of the same name.

Styles is set to be the headliner on the opening day, April 15. The rapper now known as Ye is set to perform April 17. The same lineups will also perform April 22-24.

Other acts scheduled to perform include rappers Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Baby Keem and Megan Thee Stallion; R&B singers Daniel Caesar, Giveon and Ari Lennox; singer-songwriters Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers; and dance-music acts Flume and Disclosure.

Swedish House Mafia, the reunited EDM trio, will also perform, along with film composer Danny Elfman, the Italian rock band Maneskin, and the regional Mexican group Grupo Firme.

The opening weekend of the festival at the Empire Polo Club is sold out. Presale tickets for the second weekend will start at 10 a.m. Friday.

The festival was originally scheduled for the spring of 2020 and postponed to October, and postponed again to April 2021, before it was ultimately canceled.