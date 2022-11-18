Debuts, Test Drives and More: What to Know About the 2022 LA Auto Show

What to Know The 2022 LA Auto Show is Nov. 18 through Nov. 27 at the LA Convention Center, including Thanksgiving Day.

Visitors can test driver some new models and even take a spin in downtown LA.

This year's show will again feature world and national debuts.

Hundreds of displays from more than 30 automakers have been set up inside the Los Angeles Convention Center for the 115th edition of the LA Auto Show.

This year's show will again feature the latest in electric and hybrid vehicles and other technologies shaping the industry's future.

Here's what to know about the 115th Los Angeles Auto Show.

When is the 2022 LA Auto Show?

The show starts its 10-day run Friday and continues through Nov. 27. Visitors are welcome on Thanksgiving Day.

Here are the Convention Hall hours.

Friday, Nov. 18: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 19: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Monday, Nov 21 - Wednesday, Nov. 23: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday Nov. 26: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

What's new at the LA Auto Show?

Several automakers will host global and national debuts, including models from Fiat, Genesis, Hyundai, Kia, Porsche, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen. Visitors can also get a first look at models from London-based Charge Cars and Vietnamese automaker VinFast.

How can I find my way around the LA Auto Show?

Looking for something specific? You can view maps of the Convention Halls with automaker display locations. Visitors also can download the LA Auto Show app to access exhibitor information, floor plans and schedules.

How can I get to the LA Auto Show?

Click here for parking information or use public transit. Pico Station is the closest rail line stop, just one block from the Convention Center.

What about tickets?

You have a few ticket options. The Any Day ticket is a flex option valid for any day from Nov. 18 to Nov. 27. An adult Any Day ticket runs $22, and there are lower priced ticket for seniors, children age 6 to 12 and early entry.

Special programs and ticketing options for military personnel and first responders are available.

Can I drive the cars?

An EV test track will be available all 10 days of the show's run. Potential buyers or anyone curious about EVs can drive new models from Chevrolet, Genesis, Kia, Volkswagen, the Vietnamese manufacturer VinFast and others. Looking for something more adventurous? Truck ride-alongs will be offered in the Convention Center's West Hall at Camp Jeep, Ford Bronco Built Wild and Ram Truck Territory.

Street test drives in some mew models will be available, allowing drivers to take a spin in downtown LA. Street test drives are located in four areas. Near South Hall on Pico Boulevard, visitors will find Subaru. Around the corner on Figueroa Street, you'll see Grand Wagoneer and ElectraMeccanica. Visit the West Hall for Ford. Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Ram, Toyota, and Volkswagen will all be in Gilbert Lindsay Plaza in front of West Hall.

Click here for information about all LA Auto Show test drives.

Are there other activities at the LA Auto Show?

Activities for kids and families include scavenger hunts, celebrity and sports autograph signings, luxury ride-ons, and collectibles for sale. Live music, DJs, dancers and local vendors also will be part of the show. Subaru will host "Make A Dog's Day" in a drive to help animals find homes.