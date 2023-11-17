Maps, schedule, debuts and more. Here's what to know about the 2023 LA Auto Show

The Los Angeles Auto Show's doors are open for a 10-day event featuring what's new and what's coming down the road in the automotive industry.

The show features a nearly one-mile test track for electric vehicles, a sprawling display of more than 1,000 vehicles from a broad range of manufacturers, the USA Street Food Awards, themed attractions and more at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Here's what to know about the auto show.

When is the LA Auto Show?

The show at the LA Convention Center will be open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 24-25 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 26.

The show runs through Nov. 26. See a floor map here.

How much are LA Auto Show tickets?

Tickets for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are $27 for adults ages 13-64; $15 for senior citizens 65 and older; and $10 children ages 6 through 12. Tickets for Monday through Thursday are $24 for adults ages 13-64; $13 for senior citizens 65 and older; and $8 children ages 6 through 12.

Early 8 a.m. entry tickets are available online for Saturday and Sunday and Nov. 25-26 are $50 for adults ages 13-64, $27 for adults 65 and over and $14 for children ages 6 to 12.

Children 5 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

LA Auto Show test drives

Test drives will be available on Electric Avenue from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily, including vehicles from Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Kia, Lucid, Polestar, Porsche and Volvo. Test drives of the Verge TS motorcycles will also be available on the test track circling the Convention Center's South Hall.

Getting there and parking

Driver will likely see more delays than usual this weekend and early next week in and around downtown Los Angeles due to damage from the 10 Freeway fire. The stretch of freeway damaged by the fire is not expected to open until Tuesday.

That's one reason show organizers highly recommend public transit. Pico Station is the closest stop, about a block from the convention halls.

Parking is available at the convention center and nearby venues.

What's new at the LA Auto Show?

The Electrification Discovery Center has ambassadors fluent in both Spanish and English who will provide information on driving characteristics, charging options and purchase incentives for both pure EVs and hybrid models.

Matt DeLorenzo, author of "How to Buy an Affordable Electric Car: A Tightwad's Guide to EV Ownership," will host weekend sessions at the center about how to buy an affordable electric car.

More than 1,000 vehicles will be on display, including the global debuts of the Lucid Gravity electric SUV and the all-new 2025 Subaru Forester compact SUV and North American debuts from Acura, Hyundai and Kia

The show will also include entertainment-themed attractions with the displays of the six classic cars transformed into eco-friendly showcased on the Max series, "Downey's Dream Cars"; cars from the "Fast & Furious" films; and 10 cars from the "Kevin Hart Kollection."

The auto show will mark the start of the USA Street Food Awards Friday and Saturday with some of Los Angeles' top food trucks competing. The Street Food Awards will then move across the nation with winners from each city heat competing for People's Choice and Judges' Favorite at the final round back in Los Angeles in November 2024 in the USA Street Foods Champion Cook-off.

Camp Jeep, Ford, Hyundai, Nissan and Volkswagen have placed indoor ride-along tracks directly within their main hall exhibitions. Ford's Adventure Track will begin inside its exhibit space and head outside, a first for the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Click here for the complete LA Auto Show FAQ.