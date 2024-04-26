2024 Stagecoach kicks off in Indio. Here's what to know

Thousands of campers have made their way to the Empire Polo Club today in advance of the 2024 Stagecoach Country Music Festival, which is set to be headlined by Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen.

Campers checked in as early as Thursday morning and must check out by 10 a.m. Monday after the festival concludes, according to festival officials. From 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday, Avenue 52 will close between Monroe Street and Madison Street to accommodate the arrival of campers.

Non-campers can start finding their parking spots in the general parking area as early as 9 a.m. Friday to Sunday before the venue opens at noon each day. Shuttle services will begin to depart from local hotels at 11:30 p.m.

Honkytonk just got a little louder this weekend with @marshmello @TheChainsmokers and @dasha__music joining the party! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/o8CvQ4LZMB — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) April 25, 2024

The annual three-day festival will be held Friday to Sunday at the Empire Polo Club, 81800 51st Ave.

Church will headline the first night of the festival Friday. Other acts scheduled to perform include Jelly Roll, Elle King, Dwight Yoakam, Carin Leon and Paul Cauthen.

Lambert will headline Saturday, when other performers will include Post Malone, Willie Nelson, Leon Bridges, Ernest and Charley Crockett.

Wallen is Sunday night's headliner, following other performers including Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, The Beach Boys, Megan Moroney and Clint Black.

Set times for each day are available at stagecoachfestival.com/set-times/.

Festival attendees will also have the opportunity to attend late-night performances on the Palomino stage, which will include Nickelback, Diplo and Wiz Khalifa, according to festival organizers.

The venue will also feature a Ferris wheel, the Compton Cowboys, Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse and a Honkytonk Dance Hall.