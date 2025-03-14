2025 LA Marathon to take place this weekend

The 40th LA Marathon weekend presented by ASICS is set to kick off this morning ahead of the marathon itself on Sunday.

This year will welcome 26,000 runners from Dodgers Stadium to the avenue of the stars

The LA Marathon is one of the top four largest marathons in the US and it’s in the top 10 worldwide.

This year’s race features 93 legacy athletes who have finished the marathon for the last 39 consecutive years.

On the other hand, Sunday’s race will be the very first marathon for 40% of the runners registered.

And to warm things up on Saturday, the LA Kids Run will take place for children from kindergarten to 7th grade.

The race kicks off at 6:30 Sunday morning at Dodger stadium and winds through the city, passing some of our most iconic landmarks including Chinatown, City Hall, Little Tokyo and Rodeo Drive before finishing up around 9 a.m. on the avenue of the stars in century city.

Friday and Saturday, the health and fitness pre-race expo at dodger stadium will have interactive exhibits, live entertainment and the official LA Marathon merchandise store.

It's also the place where runners will pick up their bibs and registration information.



The public can check out the new ‘community corner’ at this years’ expo which aims to provide a safe space to practice intention building, chat with mental well-being experts, and gather practices on how to make a positive impact within your community.

This year, following the wildfires in January, ASICS has created a limited edition LA40 shoe charm that each runner will receive as they pick up their bibs.