$20K reward offered for information on shooting of sea lion in Orange County 

After a sea lion was shot at an Orange County beach, federal authorities are looking for a person or people responsible for the shooting.

The animal was found at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Orange County on Aug. 7, prompting the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to offer a reward of up to $20,000.

The sea lion, which was about 2 years old, was rescued alive in between lifeguard stations 22 and 23 but died the following day from the gunshot wound to his back.

In a press release Wednesday, NOAA officials said the award would be given to anyone with information that will lead “to a civil penalty or criminal conviction.”