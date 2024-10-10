Orange County

$20K reward offered for information on shooting of sea lion in Orange County 

Federal investigators hope it leads “to a civil penalty or criminal conviction.”

By Benjamin Gamson

The California sea lion was estimated at about 2 years old when it was found shot in the back at Bolsa Chica State Beach August 7, 2024. (NOAA)

After a sea lion was shot at an Orange County beach, federal authorities are looking for a person or people responsible for the shooting.

The animal was found at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Orange County on Aug. 7, prompting  the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to offer a reward of up to $20,000. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The sea lion, which was about 2 years old, was rescued alive in between lifeguard stations 22 and 23 but died the following day from the gunshot wound to his back. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

In a press release Wednesday, NOAA officials said the award would be given to anyone with information that will lead “to a civil penalty or criminal conviction.” 

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyAnimals and Wildlife
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us