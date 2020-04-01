21 Youth at Sylmar Juvenile Hall Under Quarantine; None Have Coronavirus Symptoms

Twenty-one youths detained at the Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar were under quarantine Wednesday due to possible coronavirus exposure, but none are showing any symptoms, according to the county Probation Department.

Citing medical privacy issues, the agency could not confirm a report that a county probation officer who works at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Probation is acting quickly and taking this incident very seriously, including working with our health care partners to mitigate any additional cases," according to the Probation Department. "Medical staff on site are closely monitoring health of youth potentially exposed and any other individuals present in the housing unit in question.

"No staff or youth are exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and are being continually monitored by health staff. Elevated cleaning of the entire housing unit is taking place to reduce any chance of additional exposure to youth and staff per public health guidelines."

The Probation Department suspended visitation at its juvenile halls and residential treatment facilities in mid-March to reduce the possible spread of the virus. It also closed all of its offices to the public.

The Los Angeles Times, citing an email, reported that a probation officer who works at Nidorf had tested positive for coronavirus and had been isolating at home while awaiting those test results.

Late last month, the Los Angeles Superior Court's Sylmar courthouse was closed for three days because a deputy public defender tested positive for the virus. All affected judges and staff at the facility were told the self- quarantine for 14 days.