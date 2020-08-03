Two Drivers Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on the 210 Freeway

Two drivers were killed early Monday morning in a wrong-way crash on the 210 Freeway north of Los Angeles.

The crash was reported at about 2:40 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway in the La Crescenta-Montrose area, just west of Ocean View Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Dion Conley.

The original call was for a wrong-way driver traveling west in eastbound lanes, Conley said. The drivers collided, leaving both of them dead and a passenger hospitalized in critical condition.

Details about their identities were not immediately available.

The CHP issued a SigAlert shutting down all eastbound lanes at that location.