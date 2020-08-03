210 freeway

Two Drivers Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on the 210 Freeway

The two drivers died at the scene of the overnight crash north of Los Angeles.

Officers at the scene of a crash.
OnScene

Two drivers were killed early Monday morning in a wrong-way crash on the 210 Freeway north of Los Angeles.

The crash was reported at about 2:40 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway in the La Crescenta-Montrose area, just west of Ocean View Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Dion Conley.

The original call was for a wrong-way driver traveling west in eastbound lanes, Conley said. The drivers collided, leaving both of them dead and a passenger hospitalized in critical condition.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Beverly Hills 5 hours ago

Large Mansion Party Near Beverly Hills Draws Police Response

Pico Rivera 5 hours ago

Police Pursuit Ends in Pico Rivera Area

Details about their identities were not immediately available.

The CHP issued a SigAlert shutting down all eastbound lanes at that location.

This article tagged under:

210 freewayMontrose
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us