24-Hour Vigil Honors Slain Lancaster Sergeant

The LA County Sheriff's department is holding a 24-Hour vigil for slain deputy Steve Owen who was killed in the line of duty three years ago. (Published 2 hours ago)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is holding a 24-hour vigil Saturday to honor a sergeant who was killed in the line of deputy three years ago.

Beginning at midnight Saturday, deputies have been standing watch over a memorial to honor Sergeant Steve Owens.

Owens was shot to death on Oct. 5, 2016 while responding to a young mother's 911 call reporting a burglary.

The deputies are scheduled to rotate every 15 minutes until the end of the 24-hour vigil. The station held a similar event last year honoring Owens.

In a Facebook post, the Lancaster Sheriff's Station said, "We’ve been here every October 5th, and will be here every October 5th in honor of this incredible person. We miss you Sarge."

Owen's family is expected to visit the memorial during the afternoon

Owens was a 29-year department veteran who had worked in the Antelope Valley for years and was known for his community involvement, especially with Lancaster's youths. He was also a 2014 Medal of Valor honoree.

Trenton Trevon Lovell was charged in Owen's murder.