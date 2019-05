Police arrest a group of people in downtown Los Angeles near the 5 Freeway on May 1, 2019.

A group of 24 people dressed in black with masks committing acts of vandalism, attempted arson and assault were arrested in Boyle Heights after failing to disperse Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The group was not believed to be part of the May Day protesters, the LAPD said.

The group targeted business and art galleries, using red spray paint to vandalize buildings, according to Los Angeles police.