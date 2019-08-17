24-Year-Old Middle School Teacher With 5-Year-Old Son Killed in San Bernardino Shooting

Officers found a woman who was shot in San Bernardino, and the 24-year-old woman later died at the hospital. As seen on NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (Published 4 hours ago)

A 24-year-old woman was shot and later died from her injuries in San Bernardino Saturday, police said.

Nancy Magaña, 24, of San Bernardino, was shot around 2:01 a.m. near the intersection of 30th Street and Flores Street, the San Bernardino Police Department said.

Magaña was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, the SBPD said.

The 24-year-old was identified as a middle school teacher at Del Vallejo Middle School, where she taught math and coached the volleyball team, her sister told The San Bernardino Sun newspaper.

The newspaper reported that Magaña was sitting in her truck with her son and boyfriend at a park when the shooting occurred.

A homicide investigation was underway, police said.