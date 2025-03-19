24-year-old killed in Sun Valley crash

A 24-year-old was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday in Sun Valley, according to police.

The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. on Lankershim Boulevard, just north of the 5 Freeway. Surveillance footage at the scene captured the crash, showing a silver sedan heading north then veering left into the southbound lanes and crashing into a box truck.

Following the initial impact, the box truck plowed into a parked car and the silver sedan slammed into another parked car. It is unclear why the sedan drove into oncoming traffic.

Police have not released the name of the driver who died. No other injuries were reported in the crash.