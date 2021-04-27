24-Year-Old Man Killed in Shooting in LA Starbucks Drive-Thru

The street reopened Tuesday at Figueroa and 28th streets after a deadly shooting at a Starbucks in the early morning hours.

Surveillance video shows a white Jeep Cherokee driving toward a blue sedan in the drive-thru, jumping the curb.

You can’t see the deadly shooting take place — as a white van blocks the view.

The driver of the Jeep takes off as police are rounding the corner with lights flashing.

The man behind the wheel, 24-year-old Alexis Carbajal, was killed.

Family members told NBCLA he was recently married and was with his wife and a friend when they were attacked.

"It’s really hard, hard for me as his friend, hard for his family," said Brian Gonzaelez who he grew up with Carbajal.

He says he was a hard worker, loved his family and never had any bad introns against anyone.

"Really hard to believe because people like that don’t have to go through that, his family, him. He was barely going through life. Just like me."

Family members — overcome with emotion — came to Starbucks Tuesday morning — to comfort each other through the pain.

Family friend Maria Martinez says Carbajal was an angel, always with his mother and a good boy.

Their family now grieving the loss of such a young life, taken in a rampage, as they struggle to understand why this happened.