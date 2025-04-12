25-foot dead whale washes up on shore in Huntington Beach

A 25-foot dead whale washed up on the shore in Huntington Beach Friday afternoon, the city’s fire department Marine Safety Division said in a social media post on Saturday.

The whale was spotted near Tower 7 at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Personnel with the marine safety division taped off the area around the whale and alerted the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach.

The marine mammal center responded to the scene on Saturday to examine the whale’s cause of death.

“The City’s Public Works Department has received approval from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration & Pacific Marine Mammal Center to proceed with burial of the whale in the early AM.” the social media post stated.

Earlier this month, a smaller, minke whale was spotted in the shallow waters of Long Beach's Rainbow Harbor and was later found dead.

Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration were working to determine that animal's cause of death.