250,000-Gallon Sewage Spill Into LA River Closes Beaches in Long Beach

Beaches in Long Beach were closed Friday due to a 250,000-gallon sewage spill in the LA River channel.

An equipment malfunction caused a temporary blockage in the sewage system, leading to the overflow into the street at Burns Avenue and Rives Avenue in Downey, according to the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts. An estimated 250,000 gallons of sewage reached the LA River channel before crews could contain it.

The spill was contained at 11:40 a.m. Thursday, Downey authorities said. Sanitation teams have been cleaning the area.

Residents who live in the area were allowed into the neighborhood, but anyone who doesn't live in the area was asked to stay away.

Long Beach City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis ordered all open coastal swimming areas in Long Beach temporarily closed for water contact due to a sewage spill. Signs were posted in the sand early Friday.

The city's Health Department's Recreational Water Quality Health Inspection Team is monitoring water quality along the affected beach sites. Water monitoring will continue until results comply with state water quality standards, said Long Beach spokeswoman Jennifer Rice Epstein.

State law requires temporary closure and posting at beaches in these situations, out of an abundance of caution, until the water quality meets state requirements.