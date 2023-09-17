$250k reward offered for information leading to arrest in sheriff's deputy's shooting death

A reward of $250,000 is being offered for information that will lead to the arrest of the individual or individuals who shot and killed a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) deputy Saturday evening during an ambush, Sheriff Robert Luna announced on Sunday.

"If you’re tracking us, we have a reward for $250,000 for the capture, arrest and prosecution of the coward who murdered our deputy," Sheriff Luna said.

The hefty reward is made possible by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the city of Palmdale and the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs.

LASD sheriff's deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was shot and killed in his patrol vehicle as he was leaving the Palmdale Sheriff Station, Luna announced in a somber press conference. The sheriff's deputy was in uniform in a marked patrol car when he was shot near the intersection of Sierra highway and Avenue Q at a red light.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“He was just driving down the street and for no apparent reason, and we’re still looking into the specific reasons, somebody decided to shoot and murder him," Sheriff Luna said. "I’m assuming at this point because he was in uniform. That, to me, is sickening.”

At this time, law enforcement officials are searching for a car they described as a "vehicle of interest" that was seen at the scene around the time of the shooting. That car is described as a dark gray 2006 to 2012 Toyota Corolla.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department releases an image of the vehicle of interest in the case of the deadly shooting of sheriff's deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

“We really need your help," Luna pleaded with the public. "We need to get this guy off the street. Guy or guys. He’s a public safety threat. He ambushed and killed one of our deputies. We need your help getting him off the streets.”

Clinkunbroomer, who was engaged was four days before his death, was a third-generation law enforcement officials who served the department for eight years. Luna said he was a field training officer who took after his father and grandfather, who also served the force.

“We’re hurting because we lost somebody, It always hurts," Luna said. "They try to prepare you for this and no matter how much they do, it hurts bad.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact LASD homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.