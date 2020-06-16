2,587 Jail Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported Tuesday that 339 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began, along with 2,587 jail inmates.

According to statistics released Tuesday morning, 260 department employees are currently quarantined, and 1,850 have returned to work after being quarantined.

Of the 339 employees who tested positive, 241 are sworn personnel and the remainder are civilian personnel. Of the 260 employees currently quarantined, 156 are sworn personnel and the remainder are civilian personnel.

And of the 1,850 employees who have returned to work after being quarantined, 1,321 are sworn personnel and the remainder are civilian.

In the jail system, 2,189 inmates are currently quarantined, and 77 are in isolation. Of those in isolation, 54 have tested positive and the remainder have been tested, but results are pending.

Isolation is defined as being for "individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection," while quarantine is for "individuals who have had close contact of 10 minutes or more with a person currently under observation."

On June 1, Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County's public health director, confirmed the county's first known case of a jail inmate dying due to the virus.

More information is available on the department's coronavirus updates page, https://lasd.org/covid19updates.