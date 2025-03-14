Reward offered in 2019 shooting death of father in South Los Angeles

Los Angeles County is offering a $25,000 reward to help solve a 2019 shooting death of a man in the Westmont neighborhood of South Los Angeles, authorities announced Friday.

42-year-old Corey Pickett was gunned down on July 12, 2019 at 11:30 p.m. outside a home in the 1000 block of West 94th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Pickett and a family friend were outside admiring the friends new car when a dark-colored sedan pulled up in front of the home.

The car stopped, and a man exited the passenger side. He then opened fire on the duo before fleeing the scene.

The family friend survived the attack.

"The pain of not knowing who did this continues to leave an unfillable void in the lives of his mother, his life partner, and two daughters of 25 years, our family and all of his friends," Pickett's mother said during a Friday morning press conference. "Together we can honor Corey's memory and help prevent another family from enduring this kind of imaginable pain."

Anyone with information was urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at

800-222-8477.