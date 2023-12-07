$25k reward extended for information in Pasadena shooting investigation

A $25,000 reward has been extended for information that helps solve the killing of a man who was gunned down in 2020 while walking to Villa Park in Pasadena, authorities said Thursday.

Ernesto Jimenez, 27, of Pasadena was shot at about 8 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2020, in the 200 block of Parke Street, and he died at the scene, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The reward was offered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

"More than three years have passed since Ernesto's life violently ended while he was simply just strolling to his neighborhood park,'' Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement.

"I'm hopeful that this reward will lead to someone stepping forward to provide a critical tip or bit of information to help solve this case," Barger said. "Ernesto's family is heartbroken. They and the Pasadena community at large deserve answers, justice and closure."

A motive for the shooting was not known, and no description was available of a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detective Jordan Ling at 626-744-4081, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also submit a tip online.