$26 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in LA Goes Unclaimed, Possibly Destroyed in Wash

The time limit for redeeming the winning $26 million California Lottery Super Lotto Plus ticket has expired, and although there are rumors that it is known who bought the ticket, no one showed up to claim the prize.

At 5 p.m., the time was up to claim the $26 million prize; apparently the owner of this ticket is a woman who lives in Norwalk.

The winning numbers in the Super Lotto Plus draw on November 14, 2020 are 23-36-12-31-13 and the mega 10.

"Someone bought a winning $26 million Super Lotto Plus ticket," said Jorge de la Cruz, spokesman for the California State Lottery.

The ticket was purchased at the AM/PM gas station on East Imperial Highway in Norwalk, but what is incredible is that no one claimed the money on time.

“It is possible that maybe they lost the ticket and did not even realize it. A lot of people buy their tickets and put them in the bag, and they don't even realize that they won the lottery," said Arturo Vázquez, who plays the lottery.

Sergio Vázquez seems to know very well what to do.

"I won $100,000 in 2013, and I made sure the ticket was secure," Vázquez said.

Store employees pointed out that the winner is a woman who has not been identified, and that she allegedly left the ticket in a pair of pants that she washed.

But what should you do to prevent this from happening to you? The California Lottery recommends that you keep proof of the ticket. "Take a picture of the front and back of the ticket so if it is damaged or lost, you have proof," de la Cruz said.

For the person who bought the winning ticket it seems that it is too late; meanwhile others imagine what they would have done with the millions.

“Wow, make my whole family, my kids, my grandchildren and my entire family happy,” said one Norwalk resident.

Since there was no winner, $19.7 million now goes to the California Department of Education.

The owners of the AM/PM store have already received $130,000 for having sold the winning ticket.

This story first appeared on NBCLA's sister station, Telemundo 52. Haz clic aquí para leer esta historia en español.