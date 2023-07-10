26-year-old LA man identified in Kern River death

A man whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified as a 26-year-old Los Angeles man.

Breyly Douglas Alonzo Composeco was found dead last week, the latest victim to be taken by the strong flow of the Kern River. He was reported missing on July 2 and was found that same day near the Sandy Flat Campground, where he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Douglas is believed to be originally from Guatemala and was camping with family.

The coroner will determine a cause of death.

The Kern County Sheriff's Department said 325 people have died over the past 55 years at the west-facing mouth of the Kern River Canyon, KGET reported in May. More than 100 people have drowned since 2000.

Authorities have recommended that people visiting the river do not swim inside as the powerful currents. Drowning is the No. 1 cause of accidental death along the Kern River according to the U.S. Forest Service.