After a 28-year-old man was sucker-punched in an unprovoked attack caught on camera outside a restaurant in Culver City, police were searching for the trio responsible.

The attack occurred June 30 outside Palms restaurant, leaving the victim with severe injuries.

The man was standing outside of the fast-food restaurant on the 9200 block of Venice Boulevard, when another man punched him without warning.

The victim fell to the ground and was unconscious; he was later admitted to a local hospital with significant and severe head injuries.

His current condition and name are unknown at this time.

Witnesses saw the unidentified attacker fleeing the scene with two other people in a white four-door sedan.

The main attacker was described as a man between the age of 18 and 21, standing at approximately 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighing between 190 to 200 pounds. At the time of the crime, the attacker was seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray pants, and red and white sandals paired with white socks.

The first person who accompanied the attacker was described as a 17 to 20-year-old man with dark hair. He was described as 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighing 140 to 150 pounds. At the time of the attack, he was seen wearing a black shirt with an unknown design on the front, blue jeans with holes in the knees and black tennis shoes.

The second person who fled with the attacker was described as a woman between the ages of 17 to 20, with dark hair in a ponytail.

She was seen wearing glasses, a gray and black jacket with a gray shirt underneath. She was also wearing blue jeans and white shoes with a black stripe.

Anyone able to identify the trio or who has any additional information is asked to contact Pacific Area Robbery Detective Saucedo at 310-482-6421.

During non-business hours or on the weeks, please call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8411), or can submit online tips here.

Tipsters can also visit the LAPD website, to submit online.

Additionally, people may also download the "P3 Tips" mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

